This exclusive partnership between Enhance Health and Floyd Mayweather exemplifies their joint commitment to championing health, well-being, and equality. By combining their respective strengths, they will advocate for accessible and comprehensive healthcare for all, regardless of socioeconomic background.

Utilising Mayweather’s brand, Enhance hopes to create a significant impact with those who need it the most.

Mayweather said: “Everyone deserves the opportunity to live a healthy and fulfilling life. I am proud to partner with Enhance Health to ensure that families from all walks of life can access the healthcare they need to thrive. Together, we can make a difference and bring positive change to communities across the country.”

Enhance Health CEO and president, Matt Herman, echoed Mayweather’s sentiments, emphasising the importance of this partnership in driving positive change.

He stated: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Floyd Mayweather, a true icon in both sports and philanthropy. Through this partnership, Enhance Health aims to break down barriers to healthcare and improve the lives of underserved communities. By leveraging our expertise and resources, we are confident that we can make a lasting impact and empower families to prioritise their health and well-being. Together, we will spread our shared message of ‘health is wealth’.”

Founded in 2021 with a capital commitment led by Bain Capital Insurance, Enhance Health has expanded exponentially as a record number of Americans enrolled in ACA health plans in 2022. Also, with the end of the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency, the company’s licensed agents will help enroll people who no longer qualify for Medicaid into ACA health plans.

As a result, Enhance Health also offers a full range of other insurance products, including dental, Medicare, and life insurance.