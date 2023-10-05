The marine hub in Rotterdam will also offer underwriting and claims management services to brokers. Credit: thodonal88/Shutterstock.com.

Howden Group’s specialist underwriter DUAL Europe has launched a new marine hub in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The company’s new marine team will be led by underwriters Aram Stoop and Pim de Pooter.

Stoop will take up the role of head of marine while De Pooter will serve as the lead underwriter for marine hull line.

The hub will provide coverage in builders’ risks, ocean and inland hull, cargo and land equipment lines in the early stage.

It will also focus on offering underwriting and claims management services to brokers, with an emphasis on technical capabilities and services.

DUAL Europe CEO Olaf Jonda said: “We have always been a natural home for underwriting talent and we are delighted that Aram and Pim have chosen to bring their considerable expertise to DUAL.

“Marine adds a new business line to our European offering and locating our marine hub in Rotterdam puts us strategically in the centre of this historically important region, and well positioned to service our extensive broker network.”

Stoop has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance sector as a marine surveyor and loss prevention engineering head.

With more than 13 years of experience, De Pooter has expertise in hull underwriting.

Stoop said: “We are looking forward to building DUAL Europe’s marine business and contributing to DUAL’s ongoing success.

“We have been impressed already by the positive energy of our new colleagues, their focus on underwriting excellence and DUAL’s truly client-centric culture.”

Earlier this month, the company appointed Simon McGinn as the CEO of its insurance business in the UK.