DUAL Group, a unit of (re)insurance broker Howden, has named Simon McGinn as the CEO of its insurance business in the UK.

The company said that the appointment forms part of efforts to transform DUAL’s UK business, which underwrites £700m in gross written premiums (GWP).

Subject to regulatory approval, McGinn will report to DUAL Group CEO Richard Clapham when he joins the company on 1 January 2024.

McGinn will join DUAL from Allianz, where he spent 19 years in several positions, most recently as CEO of Allianz Commercial in the UK.

Clapham said: “Simon’s leadership skills and proven expertise make him the perfect person to lead our UK business going forward. He brings an exceptional knowledge of the UK insurance landscape, its evolving trends and the emerging opportunities they present.”

Howden Group CEO David Howden said: “Under Simon’s leadership, we now have the opportunity to build regionally across the UK, by attracting the very best talent to ensure we are delivering the quality underwriting results we are known for whilst growing the UK business to £1.5bn GWP.”

Separately, Howden Germany announced that it has formed a new division to focus on large corporate clients and appointed Rainer Breeck as managing director to lead the new unit.

Breeck, who previously worked with Aon, brings more than three decades of experience in all key areas of the insurance sector.

In his role as managing director, Breeck will use Howden’s current resources to increase the service and support given to large corporate clients.

Howden Deutschland designated CEO Karl-Heinz Holz said: “He [Breeck] has extensive experience and knows the needs of large companies along the insurance value chain better than anyone else. Rainer will bundle our strengths in this core segment, further develop the business with large corporates and drive our growth.”