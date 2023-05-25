Cyber insurance provider Cowbell has reinforced its underwriting team with additions to its UK and US arms.

Claud Bilbao joins as UK director of underwriting, reporting to Simon Hughes, general manager for UK operations.

In addition, Matt Byrne joins as vice president of tech E&O underwriting, reporting to Caroline Thompson, senior vice president of underwriting.

Bilbao most recently served as a senior underwriter at CNA, responsible or running portfolios in London.

Byrne is a seasoned underwriter with experience in cyber and professional lines at traditional carriers and MGAs.

“We are dedicated to closing the insurability gap and making cyber insurance accessible to small to medium-sized businesses around the world,” said Trent Cooksley, co-founder, and chief operating officer at Cowbell.

“As seasoned underwriters with a wealth of experience across the cyber and technology insurance sector, Claud and Matt will help us deliver on this goal. They are valuable additions to our growing UK and US teams.”

“I have seen firsthand how critical cyber insurance is for SMEs and large global enterprises,” said Bilbao. “I am eager to bring my experience working with companies internationally to support Cowbell’s growing UK team.”

“I am thrilled to help the company continue innovating and delivering value to SMEs,” said Byrne. “I share Cowbell’s vision to close the SME insurability gap and am eager to use my skills to help drive Cowbell’s mission forward.”

These appointments come as the insurtech expanded its partnership with Qualys, a California-based provider of cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, to assess its clients’ posture risk.

This partnership will see Cowbell add the real-time attack surface intelligence feed drawn from Qualys’ External Attack Surface Management (EASM) platform to assess risks, for cyber insurance purpose.