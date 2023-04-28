Image: Qualys’ EASM detects the entire attack surface, including third-party data and internet-facing unidentified assets. Credit: FLY:D on Unsplash.

Cowbell, a cyber insurance provider, has expanded its partnership with Qualys, a California-based provider of cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, to assess its clients’ posture risk.

This partnership will see Cowbell add the real-time attack surface intelligence feed drawn from Qualys’ External Attack Surface Management (EASM) platform to assess risks, for cyber insurance purpose.

Leveraging the Qualys’ Cloud Platform, the EASM detects the entire attack surface, including third-party data and internet-facing unidentified assets, domains, sub-domains, M&A, subsidiaries assets, and installed applications.

It then links business and risk context to establish asset criticality and TruRisk score.

Besides assessing the health of the attack surface, Qualys EASM identifies unauthorised, end-of-life, and end-of-service software, and the absence of required security tools.

With this partnership, Cowbell will leverage Qualys EASM data, which will enhance the existing archive of scanners it taps for risk assessment.

Simultaneously, customers who want standalone cyber insurance cover via Cowbell will be able to access external attack surface assessment demonstrating attack surface risks, vulnerabilities, security misconfigurations, and comprehensive cyber risk posture.

Furthermore, policyholders of Cowbell can activate built-in connectors for VMDR, Compliance, and Container Security through its platform and can avail premium credits.

Qualys chief product officer (CPO) Pinkesh Shah said: “Our collaboration with Cowbell brings additional innovation to the cyber insurance industry.

“By leveraging high accuracy and comprehensive security signals from Qualys EASM, cyber insurance companies like Cowbell can assess the risk posture for any organisation in real-time, which could reduce payouts and reward clients by optimising their cyber insurance premiums.”

Cowbell co-founder and CPO Rajeev Gupta said: “Cowbell is at the forefront of cyber insurance innovation, and we’re constantly looking for ways to provide high fidelity and continuous assessment of policyholders’ cybersecurity posture to reduce their risk exposure.

“The partnership with Qualys further strengthens our ability to assess risk for insurance purposes and close the insurability gaps for many organisations seeking financial protection through insurance.”