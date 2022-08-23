CoreLogic collaborates with Google Cloud for Discovery Platform launch

The Discovery Platform is built on Google Cloud’s sustainable infrastructure.. Credit: Simon from Pixabay.

US-based property data solutions provider CoreLogic has announced partnership with Google Cloud, owned by Google, to facilitate the launch of its CoreLogic Discovery Platform.

The Discovery Platform, built on Google Cloud’s sustainable infrastructure, will provide businesses with a complete property analytics environment and will enable cloud-based data exchange across sectors.

Discovery Platform will cater to the needs of businesses, including CoreLogic’s key markets of property and real estate technology, mortgage lenders, marketers and insurance firms.

The platform will support companies with relevant data, tools, security and governance within a secure and compliant environment.

The data models and insights will help businesses discover, integrate, analyse and model property insights in a short span of time.

This scalable platform is a result of a multi-year tie-up between CoreLogic and Google Cloud.

Discovery Platform was built using multiple Google Cloud services, such as Dataproc, BigQuery, Anthos and Cloud Run.

These services will allow the platform to handle data science workloads for both predictive and prescriptive analytics.

While BigQuery serves as the petabyte-scale backend for the platform, Dataproc enables the Discovery Platform to provide advanced analytics and data science at scale.

CoreLogic chief innovation officer John Rogers said: “CoreLogic and Google Cloud solved a significant challenge in the lag-time required to spin up data analytics workbenches that could be preloaded with nationwide data assets, models, libraries and software and self-service training.

“Together, we were able to look at every part of the process—from onboarding to ingestion of data, modelling and exposure of that insight to the businesses’ operational platform—and cut the lag-time down by more than 50% to give clients access to the insights they need to move the needle on their business faster and easier than ever before.”

Google Cloud Financial Services Solutions global head Zac Maufe said: “Our collaboration will support CoreLogic’s clients’ needs and enable the delivery of more comprehensive and efficient solutions for businesses in the real estate finance market.”