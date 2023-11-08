Combined Insurance, a Chubb company that provides supplemental insurance, has appointed Michelle Bryer as senior vice president and chief operations officer.
Bryer has been servicing as senior vice president of claim operations and will report to Richard Williams Jr, president of Combined Insurance in the new role.
In addition, she brings more than decades of claim and enterprise operation experience into the position and has made great changes to Combined’s claim operations over the last two years. She will now oversee North America operations and its evolving capabilities to support customers, distribution teams and partners.
Previously, Bryer led several claims operations at Unum Insurance for more than 20 years, most recently leading its life and LTC claim operations.
“I am genuinely encouraged to have Michelle step into this important role for our business,” said Williams. “At a time of significant growth and momentum, her appointment as COO is a testament to her leadership and the confidence our team has placed in her.”
“This is an exciting time for Combined and its businesses across North America,” commented Bryer. “With considerable business change and transformation, we are seeing significant sales growth. We support that momentum by ensuring every interaction our clients and partners have with us is positive from start to finish. Our ability to deliver best-in-class experiences for those we serve is paramount as our business grows and essential to competing in today’s marketplace.”
Property and casualty (P&C) insurer Chubb has reported a net income of $2.04bn for the third quarter of 2023, a surge of 157.8% from $792m a year ago period.
For the quarter ended 30 September 2023, core operating income stood at $2.04bn, a jump of 55.4% from $1.31bn a year ago.
The company’s P&C underwriting income for the quarter was $1.31bn, a surge of 83.8% year-over-year.