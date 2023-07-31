Credit: Headway on Unsplash.

In addition, Janice Banks, previously the senior independent director, has become Cirencester Friendly chair.

Both bring experience to their roles and the moves show the firm’s dedication to progress and harnessing expertise in the sector.

Churcher holds more than 35 years of experience in financial services and insurance. She has held leading roles in companies such as Bupa, Ageas, and AIG Life.

Recently, her roles have focused on enhancing the customer experience and transformation, helping firms meet the evolving needs of clients.

She said: “I am delighted to be joining Cirencester Friendly’s board as a Non-Executive Director and taking on a fresh challenge. This is my first role with a mutual and I look forward to upholding their core values, helping to make protection accessible to more people. I am excited to be joining The Society now as they focus on growing the business and I look forward to helping to take the organisation to new heights.”

Banks has been a non-executive director with Cirencester Friendly since January 2016. She now becomes the second female chair in the society’s 133-year history.

She explained: “It is a great honour to become Chair of Cirencester Friendly. Over the last seven and half years I have been proud to be part of the board, overseeing the Society’s evolution to meet the changing needs of modern society. I look forward to helping to raise the profile of the organisation further, ensuring they can protect the livelihoods of even more individuals at a time when it’s needed more than ever.”

CEO Andy Morris added: “I am delighted to welcome Vicky to our board. She is one of the most respected voices in the protection industry and her in-depth knowledge of the sector will be of enormous value to Cirencester Friendly. Her appointment further enhances our reputation and shows we’re serious about becoming an active leader in the income protection market.

“I am also thrilled that Janice has become our new Chair. We have an excellent working partnership and as a long-serving non-executive director, she has built a strong connection to the Society, providing vital guidance and support. I look forward to working closely with both Vicky and Janice as we seek to achieve our ambitious growth strategy over the next few years.”