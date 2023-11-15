Created with developer needs in mind, the Chubb Studio developer portal lets developers explore an extensive portfolio of digital insurance APIs, mobile SDKs and microsites.
Furthermore, developers can use the Chubb portal to build new digital insurance campaigns and test their applications against a partner’s live APIs.
In addition, it can provide an intuitive partner onboarding experience with usage of dashboards, integration documentation and other tools.
“The new developer portal showcases the brand strength, product breadth and tech capabilities that Chubb delivers to its distribution partners, with an unmatched level of customisation and development agility in the insurance industry,” said Sean Ringsted, chief digital business officer at Chubb.
“Our partners’ technology teams now have one convenient place to access and discover our digital insurance value propositions across different verticals and products as well as a sandbox environment where our growing suite of APIs and mobile software development kits (SDKs) can be tested and experienced in real time.”
“This significant enhancement to Chubb Studio is the result of feedback from the technical teams of Chubb’s B2B2C partners around the world,” Ringsted added. “As we continue to scale our global network of partners, we recognise the critical overlap between the customer experience and the partner experience – the success of the alliance depends on both.”
Chubb has continued to invest in and expand the technological capabilities of its integration portal, to provide a superior, market-leading experience for developers.