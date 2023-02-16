Travellers can purchase insurance via the Korean Air website or app. Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash.

Property and casualty insurance major Chubb has formed a partnership with Korean Air, a South Korean airline company, to offer domestic and overseas travel insurance products.

The collaboration is aimed at allowing Korean Air passengers to plan for numerous risks that could arise while travelling locally or internationally.

They include unexpected medical bills, such as those associated with Covid-19, as well as travel and baggage delays, the theft of or damage of personal items, including cell phones.

Travellers can purchase insurance via the Korean Air website or mobile app and add it to their booking management page after buying their tickets.

Chubb country president of general insurance business in South Korea Edward Kopp said: “We are honoured to partner with Korean Air, particularly as travel confidence returns. The partnership is a joint effort by both companies to allow travellers to travel abroad safely and more conveniently.

“Chubb in Korea will continue to provide our policyholders who are travelling abroad with peace of mind through a wide range of benefits and convenient services.”

Last month, Chubb launched a new business entity to help clients combat climate change.

The new global climate business combines Chubb‘s underwriting and risk engineering expertise with its businesses involved in providing traditional, alternative, and renewable energy, climate tech, agribusiness, and risk engineering services.

In December 2022, the P&C insurance major said it will launch a technology centre in Thessaloniki, Greece, to enhance customer experience, increase efficiency, and accelerate the firm’s digital transformation.