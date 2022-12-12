Chubb to launch technology centre in Greece

Chubb’s centre will drive initiatives in areas such as machine learning, cloud, and data analytics. Credit: Photo by John Schnobrich on Unsplash.

Chubb, a property and casualty insurance company, has announced plans to launch a new technology centre in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The technology centre, which is slated to launch in early 2023, is expected to provide technologies that enhance customer experience, increase efficiency, and hasten the firm’s digital transformation.

The centre’s technical engineers and developers will spearhead initiatives in fields like cybersecurity and the modernisation of infrastructure systems, as well as intelligent process automation, machine learning, cloud computing, and data analytics.

Chubb group senior vice president and global operations & technology officer Thomas Kropp said: “Our new centre in Greece – the third technology hub we have announced since 2019 – is positioned to drive our ongoing business and to support our digital business transformation, as well as the company’s operations in the European region which encompasses 27 countries.”

The Greece technology centre will join Chubb Development Centers in the United States, India, and Mexico.

Chubb will collaborate with regional academic institutions and technology companies to identify candidates who are looking to join the insurer.

Chubb group vice president and global chief information officer Shekar Pannala said: “As we look to further expand the capabilities and capacity of our technology organisation, Thessaloniki offers what we are looking for: a large and growing pool of technology talent, proximity to the important markets across Europe where we operate and a welcoming business environment.”

Last month, the P&C insurer secured a green flag from the Chinese financial regulator to increase shareholding in China’s Huatai Insurance Group Company to 83.2%.