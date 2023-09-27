Credit: Madartzgraphics from Pixabay.

Initially, Chubb cyber insurance policyholders with over $100m in revenue can share their “health assessment or security posture” data with Chubb through SentinelOne and its protection and incident response solutions.

In addition, this includes SentinelOne’s WatchTower Vital Signs Report app, which communicates an accurate profile of a policyholder’s cybersecurity posture and controls to Chubb to smoothen underwriting processes.

Furthermore, the benefits for clients and their agents include providing potentially incentivised policy pricing subject to insurance laws, streamlined renewals and visibility and cyber threat protection through SentinelOne.

The collaboration with Chubb and SentinelOne is particularly timely as cyber threats continue to increase in sophistication, prompting companies to prioritise investments to bolster their defenses and business resiliency.

“The incorporation of SentinelOne’s endpoint protection and incident response gives Chubb policyholders streamlined and potentially discounted access to a full suite of integrated cyber risk management solutions,” said Craig Guiliano, vice president of cybersecurity threat intelligence at Chubb. “Policyholders will be empowered to defend faster, at a greater scale, and with higher accuracy across their entire attack surface. The other major benefit to the policyholder is the comprehensive view of an enterprise’s cybersecurity health for improved policy accessibility.”

“SentinelOne is proud to collaborate with Chubb to put the power of cybersecurity technology in the hands of their policyholders and help them take informed action to protect their business from potentially devastating threats today and tomorrow,” said Eran Ashkenazi, chief customer officer, SentinelOne.

