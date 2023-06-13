Credit: Hitesh Choudhary on Unsplash.

Digital marketplace for commercial insurance Capitola has introduced GPT technology into its platform.

The “Capitola Co-Pilot” AI abilities harness GPT technology to offer brokers productivity enhancements designed to elevate the broker experience. It achieves this by improving efficiency and effectiveness to increase their books of business.

Now, the platform is able to achieve:

Data extraction: using language models, it can analyse and understand unstructured data, such as documents and emails, and derive insights from them;

Data enrichment: can analyse and monitor relevant publicly available information and documents as related to commercial insurance, and

Market Intelligence/Risk Appetite matching.

In addition, Caitola Co-Pilot can analyse customer profiles, past interactions and policy details. Furthermore, it can use that to suggest additional coverage options, policy upgrades, or cross-selling opportunities.

Also, with GPT built into the code, Capitola can easily scale it to release new features and capabilities.

Sivan Iram, Capitola co-founder and CEO, said: “GPT technology represents a tectonic shift in our ability to build tools that empower insurance professionals to broker better. As the first broker platform to implement GPT technology, Capitola continues to lead the market in its ability to streamline the placement process and provide smart market-intelligence recommendations.”

“Capitola Co-Pilot will help automate processes and remove redundant and repetitive tasks, thus freeing brokers to focus on the human elements of insurance brokering, such as providing excellent client service and building relationships with underwriters,” continued Iram.

“Capitola is excited to be the GPT pioneer in the digital commercial insurance domain,” added Naor Rosenberg, co-founder and CTO at Capitola. “GPT empowers us to revolutionise the way we interact with extensive, unstructured information while ensuring utmost security and reliability. Witnessing the transformative impact of GPT on the world, we are thrilled to bring this best-in-class, secure, and robust technology to our valued clients, providing them with unparalleled solutions and peace of mind.”