Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay

Finn will work closely with Mathin Ahmadi, head of cyber insights and analytics at Canopius, to launch the firm’s in-house cyber threat consultancy service.

She joins the company from FTI Consulting, where she was a threat intelligence consultant. Prior to this, she was a cyber threat analyst at Darktrace and consultant cyber analyst at Francis Maude Associates.

As part of her new role, Finn will co-lead the launch and build of Canopius’ cyber threat consultancy service. Furthermore, the practice will give an enhanced level of support for insureds, including expert support and counsel on appropriate enhancements to their cybersecurity defences and analytics.

Ahmadi said: “The cyber threat is continuously evolving. Cyber criminals are becoming more sophisticated and their modes of attack more diverse. For our clients, understanding and mitigating the threat is as important as ensuring they have the appropriate cover in place if their systems are breached. We are committed to bringing on board the right mix of talent which will allow us to remain at the forefront of cyber threat intelligence and provide a leading service to clients, at every stage of their cybersecurity journey.”

“I am very pleased to welcome Isabel to the cyber team, who represents another key hire as we continue to scale our services and capabilities. Isabel, like many of our recent hires, augments our underwriting expertise by bringing front line experience, from outside the insurance sector, to Canopius.”

Finn added: “My work in cybersecurity has encompassed proactive and reactive approaches. I have successfully operated in a security operations centre, engaged in threat hunting, conducted compliance and risk assessments, and led transformation programs. This range of experience provides me with a broad perspective of the threat landscape. My passion lies in building predictive and quantitative risk models that leverage cyber threat intelligence, macro business factors and technical security controls to assess an organisation’s risk level to cybersecurity threats. By combining these elements, and leaning on my breadth of cyber experience, I hope to deliver actionable insights to the Cyber & Technology team. I can’t wait to begin!”

Also, Canopius launched a medical malpractice business.

As a part of this, the firm has hired Ashley Moulton as healthcare underwriter.