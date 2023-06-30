Credit: Photon photo via Shutterstock.

The cyber service provides support to Canopius insureds and brokers after being disrupted by a cyber attack.

Furthermore, the team is led by Cyber Incident Response team leaders across all three of Canopius’ international business units – Brendan Helleman in London, UK; Ellen Brookes in Sydney, Australia; and Steven Wesolek in Chicago, US.

Helleman joined Canopius from Meta, where he was a case manager on the privacy and data policy team, after two decades in the British Army and UK Ministry of Defence;

Brookes was most recently a technical support specialist at global law firm K&L Gates. In the six years prior to that, she held senior customer service roles across a number of organisations throughout Western Australia, and

Wesolek brings nearly a decade’s information security and incident response experience to his new role. He joined Canopius from global fast food chain McDonald’s, where he was a security incident response supervisor.

In addition, they are joined by six additional team members spread across the globe.

Matt Northedge, global head of cyber & technology, said: “The launch of Canopius’s global cyber incident response marks a significant investment in our capabilities and further specialisation of our dedicated cyber claims team. It represents another milestone in the growth of our global Cyber portfolio, wherein the focus is always to provide first class services.

“As the impact of cyber-attacks continues to grow in complexity, insureds and brokers require even closer collaboration when managing the consequences of such attacks. I am delighted to welcome our new team, who are already adding significant value and relief to our growing number of policyholders.”