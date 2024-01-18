Global specialty (re)insurer Canopius has appointed Robert Barnum as underwriter – professional lines, Australia and Asia Pacific.
Based in Sydney, Barnum brings over 10 years of financial lines experience to Canopius, recently holding the role of head of professional lines & cyber Asia Pacific as AXIS Capital.
Prior to this, he held similar roles at AXA XL and Lloyd’s Syndicate Catlin in Australia.
Furthermore, Barnum will expand the Canopius operation in the region by establishing a professional lines practice across Asia Pacific.
Claudio Saita, head of Australia & Pacific, Canopius said: “Rob’s appointment reinforces our commitment to fortifying our presence in Australia and expanding our reach in the broader Asia-Pacific market. His proven track record and leadership qualities make him a valuable addition to Canopius, and we look forward to leveraging his expertise to deliver innovative solutions and further drive growth across the region.”
Craig Elliot, head of casualty, Asia Pacific, Canopius added: “As we continue to strengthen our leadership team in the Asia-Pacific region, the addition of Robert Barnum to Canopius is a significant milestone. With his experience in Financial Lines and proven success in the industry, Rob brings a wealth of knowledge that will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities and help us continue to offer leading edge products to our customers.“
Earlier in January, Canopius launched an investment management product for asset managers.
The Canopius product has been developed to respond to shifts in the risk landscape within the highly regulated asset management sector.
Furthermore, the firm states that this product will provide a robust safety net.
It offers protection for asset managers from a range of financial liabilities such as directors and officers liability, civil liability and financial crime.
In addition, it can be extended to legal liability for private equity and venture capital firm representatives on portoflio companies.