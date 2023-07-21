He will report to Michael Shen, head of cyber and technology and Canopius in London.

Gayle joins the firm with immediate effect, bringing the cyber division at Canopius up to 36 people, an increase of 38% in six months.

He brings five years of London market experience, having held underwriting and claims adjustment roles at CFC Underwriting. Previously, he was a claims advocate at March, an assistant underwriter at QBE and a junior claims advocate at WTW.

Shen said: “In Lewis we have a stellar addition to our cyber team, which continues to go from strength to strength. Evidenced by the top-quality talent that continues to join us, Canopius is fast becoming the home of choice for risk professionals at all stages of their career – which is true for every division of our business, but especially cyber, which has increased by 38% in the last 6 months. In an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape, Lewis’ expertise will fortify our delivery of the high-quality, expert technical service for which Canopius is known.”

Gayle added: “The economic impact of cybercrime on businesses is on an upward trajectory and now more than ever, the industry needs to support clients with the right cyber risk mitigation strategies. Joining Canopius during this momentous period of growth is an exciting opportunity and I look forward to working in a team with such a depth of experience.”

Hires such as this prove the firm’s dedication to delivering a top service to insureds of all sizes as the cyber market develops.

It appointed Isabel Finn as a senior cyber threat intelligence analyst in June 2023.

Finn will work closely with Mathin Ahmadi, head of cyber insights and analytics at Canopius, to launch the firm’s in-house cyber threat consultancy service.