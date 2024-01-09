Crane takes the head of UK distribution role with immediate effect and will also service on the Canopius UK executive committee.
He will be responsible for enhancing Canopius’ relationships with its global brokers, regional distribution partners, and strategic clients.
In addition, he brings close to two decades of market experience to the firm and joins from PIB Group, where he was CEO of Q underwriting.
Furthermore, Crane spent 15 years at QBE, where he progressed to managing director UK and Ireland.
Mark Newman, UK chief executive officer of Canopius said: “To continue the great momentum we are building, and to further realise our ambitions in the UK market, it’s important that we further deepen our relationships with our broking and distribution partners. By simplifying access to our syndicate’s capacity, and helping our partners understand and value our full product suite and expertise we can unlock additional new and profitable growth in areas where we have clear strengths.
“Matthew is the ideal hire to help us do this. He brings an exceptional track record of spearheading growth and is renowned throughout the UK market for his expertise.”
Crane added: “The opportunities available to Canopius are immense. The quality of the underwriting and claims teams is second to none and I am looking forward to working with them to strengthen the company’s presence in the UK.”