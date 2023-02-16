BriteCo offers jewellery and watch insurance. Photo by Sabrianna on Unsplash.

BriteCo, a US-based jewellery and watch insurance provider, has launched a new Agent & Broker Program.

The new programme will allow independent agents and brokers to offer BriteCo’s jewellery insurance and proprietary technology to their clients.

BriteCo claimed that users can generate quotes and manage policies within minutes through the programme, which is available to select licensed independent insurance agents and brokers across the US.

The latest programme complements BriteCo’s direct-to-consumer and point-of-sale jewellery insurance channels.

BriteCo founder and CEO Dustin Lemick said: “Slow, manual, and outdated jewellery insurance practices have limited insurance agents and brokers from modernising their offerings and meeting today’s customer demand for faster, easier tech-enabled experiences.

“Our new Agent & Broker Program provides a solution licensed in all 50 states while giving insurance agents and brokers the ability to tap into jewellery insurance as a new line of business.

“Switching clients to a speciality jewellery insurance policy through our Agent & Broker Program allows agents and brokers to save their clients money, improve claims management, and provide better service.”

Belmont Insurance Services Agent Leader and participant in the BriteCo Agent & Broker Program Kathy Kinard said: “Expanding into jewellery insurance with BriteCo has helped us meet a common need among our clients and expand our business. We are able to modernise the process with BriteCo’s technology, offer competitive prices and provide faster service.”

In April 2022, BriteCo raised $9m in a Series A funding round led by Brand Foundry Ventures and joined by Western Technology Investment and Hyde Park Angels.