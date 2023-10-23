The collaboration between bolttech and Three Sweden will offer device protection solutions to customers both online and in-store.
In addition, this boosts bolttech and its existing relationship with CK Hutchison Holdings (CKHH), increasing on other key relationships with CKHH businesses globally including WINDTRE in Italy, Drei Austria, and Three Hong Kong.
Furthermore, under the new partnership, Three Sweden customers will have access to non-binding, device protection insurance and services covering damage, theft, loss and unauthorised use.
The insurance, underwritten by insurer AIG, aims at covering customer devices even while they are travelling to provide added peace. Fast settlement is also included with claims, no matter the number.
Dr. Jens Schädler, chief executive officer Europe, bolttech said: “We are excited to partner with Three Sweden, an innovative telecommunications business founded on cutting-edge mobile technology. This partnership will allow us to elevate the Swedish market’s device protection capabilities. We share the common vision of helping customers safeguard the valued devices that are central to their lives in our fast-moving, digital world.”
Rune Pedersen, chief commercial officer B2C, Three Sweden, added: “Three Sweden is excited to join forces with bolttech to continue our growth journey in the Swedish market. As a fast-growing challenger, we aim to become a flexible and helpful companion in our customer’s digital lives. The partnership with bolttech provides great opportunities for creating winning propositions today and tomorrow.”
bolttech has recently acquired Digital Care, an embedded protection company based in Poland, and expanded in Europe.
The deal for Digital Care is a big step for bolttech in meeting its strategic goals in the EMEA region and globally, while accelerating growth, particularly in telecommunications.
Digital Care has a reputation for innovation and customer service and will provide bolttech with an increased global footprint.