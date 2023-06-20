Source: Shutterstock

Refurbishing marketplace Back Market has partnered insurer BNP Paribas Cardif and insurtech bolttech for the Re.Purpose Careers training programme.

The initiative shows Back market’s commitment to integration and upskilling in a fast growing sector. In addition, it follows the French Government’s announcement that it will be doubling device “repair bonus” in July 2023 to encourage people to repair rather than rebuy.

In support of this program, Back Market, BNP Paribas Cardif and bolttech are donating €1 to the CFA Ducretet network for every purchase of refurbished mobile device insurance, which protects against everyday risks such as breakage, oxidation, or theft. €120,000 has been donated to the training organisation in 2022.

“The refurbished market is estimated to be worth over 80 billion dollars, and it is growing exponentially every year. Repair professions are essential to the future, as we move away from a linear economy, where job opportunities are set to multiply. We are very proud to be supporting the training of the repairers of tomorrow, so that we can help our partner merchants to find more talented people!” stated Nathanaël Berbessou, chief executive of Back Market in France.

“We are proud to help train people in repairing household appliances or personal devices. This solidarity-based initiative, which is part of a virtuous approach grounded on the circular economy, is in line with our ambition to make our offers more inclusive and accessible,” added Baptiste Auffret, head of affinity partnerships at BNP Paribas Cardif.

“At bolttech we truly see the value of the circular economy, and so we are proud to be part of such a worthy initiative to help provide opportunities for the future talent of the repair industry. We are continually looking for ways to meet the needs of our customers and ensure accessibility for all, and this project is a great example of how we work with our partners to achieve this goal”, declared Jens Schaedler, chief executive, bolttech Europe.