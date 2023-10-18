The deal for Digital Care is a big step for bolttech in meeting its strategic goals in the EMEA region and globally, while accelerating growth, particularly in telecommunications.
Digital Care has a reputation for innovation and customer service and will provide bolttech with an increased global footprint.
In addition, it provides expanded product offerings and enhanced operational scale as well as a distribution partner network in the embedded protection space.
This also means that bolttech will enter four new markets in EMEA; Poland, Croatia, Lithuania, and South Africa.
Together, bolttech and Digital Care will reinforce a leading embedded protection position globally, building servicing, digital and sustainability capabilities.
The acquisition is also aligned with bolttech’s goal to leverage technology to connect people with protection at the point of need.
“We are excited to welcome Digital Care to the bolttech family,” said Rob Schimek, group chief executive officer, bolttech.
“Digital Care’s strong track record of innovation and customer service, combined with their deep expertise in the embedded protection space, makes them an ideal partner for us as we accelerate our growth in EMEA and globally. Together, we will be well-positioned to deliver innovative insurtech solutions to a wider range of partners and customers, and help more people access the protection they need.”
“At Digital Care, we are delighted to join the bolttech family. We believe that this is a significant growth opportunity for our company, and that we can play an important role in supporting bolttech’s mission to build the world’s leading, technology-enabled ecosystem for protection and insurance. I would like to express my gratitude to our dedicated team for their efforts in making this milestone possible,” added Aleksander Wistuba, chief executive officer, Digital Care.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.