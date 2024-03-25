Independent specialist insurance and reinsurance broker BMS has appointed three people to its financial and professional risks division (Finpro).
Based in London, all three will report to Drew Harvey, director of Finpro at BMS.
The three are Tom Spraggs, Richard Austwick and Tom Woolcott and all join from Howden’s financial institutions team, formerly Protean Risk, and will focus on providing tailored solutions to BMS clients.
Spraggs joins as director and head of UK financial institutions, Austwick becomes divisional director and Woolcott will be a broker in the BMD Finpro arm.
Harvey said: “BMS is always looking to improve on the service we provide for our clients. By strengthening our offering with the experience and talent of these hires, we are not only enhancing the service we provide but also contributing significantly to our ability to stay ahead in an evolving marketplace. We are excited to welcome them to BMS and are looking forward to working with them as we further the growth of BMS.”
Ian Gormley, UK CEO, added: “We’re really excited for Tom, Richard, and Tom to join the expansion of our FINPRO Division – they are amongst many brilliant additions to the BMS UK team this year. We are now actively looking for exceptional talent across this sector of the market including financial institutions, D&O, professional liability and cyber – and we believe we can offer expert brokers the opportunity to build something new and exciting.”
In the same month, BMS appointed Daniel Leahy as cyber practice divisional director.
Leahy will co-lead the BMS cyber practice alongside divisional director Simon Meech and will report to BMS cyber strategy director Monica Tigleanu.
Based in London, he will join the firm in September 2024. He joins from Howden, where he was divisional director of cyber and technology.