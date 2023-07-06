Credit: Sollange Brenis on Unsplash.

In addition, BMS Re has taken in Dan Shea as senior vice president of property facultative. Both will be based in Atlanta, GA.

Housse joins from Guy Carpenter where he led the US property practice and will lead the expansion of the US property and energy offering at BMS Re.

Shea arrives from Lockton Re with experience in the hybrid, facultative and industrial sectors.

James Elliott, previously managing director at Gallagher Re, will also be joining BMS Re as managing director and facultative practice lead. In addition, he will be based in the UK once his current contractual obligations are completed in March 2024.

Ian Gormley, UK CEO of BMS Group, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Steve, Dan and James to BMS Re. Their expertise and experience are invaluable and will be instrumental in providing creative solutions, better serving our clients. The global facultative practice initiative will revolutionize the way that we work with insurance and reinsurance clients alike across BMS and the global market. Our culture and lack of silos continue to attract talent to BMS and enables us to deliver innovative solutions across territories and specialisms at a time when our clients need it most.’

Pete Chandler, CEO of BMS Re, added: “We are delighted to be entering this new phase of growth for facultative reinsurance at BMS Re. It is a testament to the great work Rich Macrane, Larry Broadnax and our entire facultative team have accomplished, and the business that they have built, which enables us to attract talented individuals such as Steve, Dan and James to help us take our offering to another level.

“BMS Re is an exciting place to be right now. We will continue to build out our facultative expertise across the US, UK, Bermuda and LatAm, and expand into other geographies. Our P&C facultative practice is evolving to work across territories delivering exactly what clients need to navigate the current market.”