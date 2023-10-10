The service from the BCAA and Blink includes both flight disruption and lost/delayed luggage real-time assistance.

Initially, the service will be offered as an option to single trip travel insurance policies.

In addition, the Blink Parametric Flight disruption service only needs a customer to register their flight details via a BCAA portal prior to travel. Blink will then monitor the flight in real-time. If needed, the BCAA customer is automatically notified and offered instant choices in line with their policy terms.

Assistance options include a choice of airport lounge access or a cash payment, issued in real time.

Similarly, the lost and delayed airline luggage solution offers real-time support to customers whose checked luggage cannot be located following an airport arrival.

“We are excited to be working with BCAA as they introduce real-time parametric solutions into their extensive travel insurance portfolio,” said Sid Mouncey, CEO of Blink Parametric.

“BCAA is the number one travel insurance provider in British Columbia and continuously explores creative ways to protect more people in more ways. The decision to bundle our two, award-winning travel assistance services for simultaneous rollout is a world-first for Blink Parametric and we are proud to be supporting BCAA across our high-performance platform, delivering world-class travel solutions packaged in a customer experience that delights.”

“Providing money or lounge pass access to our customers the moment a flight or baggage delay happens empowers them to take care of their immediate needs without fuss or worry,” said Patrick Haunschmidt, director of insurance products, BCAA.

“Access to easy, automatic real-time benefits is exactly the kind of amazing customer experience travellers with BCAA insurance deserve – Blink Parametric understands this and empowers us to deliver.”

