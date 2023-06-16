Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash.

Blink Parametric and Getcover.com have launched a series of bespoke online travel insurance products.

The products utilise a real-time parametric flight delay solution for their eligible travel insurance policyholders.

Getcover.com is the first partner to use Blink Parametric-enabled technology via Firemelon’s Magenta Insurance System platform.

In addition, the product is underwritten by specialist insurer Financial and Legal Insurance.

Carl Carter, chief commercial officer of Blink Parametric said: “Getcover.com is a genuine pioneer of online direct to consumer travel insurance, leading the way with innovative, accessible insurance cover and benefit solutions. We are honoured to work with the team as they differentiate their travel insurance proposition within the hyper-competitive UK travel insurance market by providing a real-time flight delay service delivering a cash payment or an airport lounge pass in a traveller’s time of need. We look forward to enhancing their travel insurance product offering and customer service delivery with immediate effect.”

Julian Triggs, head of travel partner development, Newpoint Insurance Brokers said: “This partnership with Blink Parametric represents another significant step for Getcover.com as we steadily expand our outstanding portfolio to now include intuitive, real-time travel assistance products. We pride ourselves on offering simple to understand, value for money travel insurance so that our customers can travel worldwide with peace of mind. Blink Parametric ticked every box for us, being easy to work with and delivering a powerful, real-time customer experience that is uniquely personalised and immediately beneficial, right when our customers need assistance.”

Karen Beales, managing director at Financial and Legal Insurance Company Limited, continued: “It’s great news that we are extending our underwriting support to Getcover.com. Parametric travel insurance propositions have a strong consumer focus and, as mass travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, we’re keen to support innovative parametric-powered solutions that give travellers valuable protection if their plans are disrupted.”