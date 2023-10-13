Sompo International is a global commercial property and casualty insurance and reinsurance firm and joins BIBA with over 9,000 employees and operations in North America, the UK, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
It is also part of the Sompo Group, one of the leading P&C insurance organisations in the world.
Graeme Trudgill, BIBA CEO, said: “It is very encouraging to welcome Sompo into membership given their stature as a global insurer with a strong desire to grow in the UK insurance market with a focus on the regions. Insurer choice for many BIBA brokers has become more restricted in recent years so the new proposition that Sompo offers is important and timely.”
Bob Thaker, Sompo International’s CEO, commercial P&C insurance UK added: “We are delighted to be partnering with BIBA. This collaboration represents our commitment to delivering greater value to our broker partners as we grow Sompo International’s footprint across the UK, leveraging BIBA’s expertise to drive innovation and success.”
Earlier in 2023, Sompo International made key senior leadership changes in Continental Europe.
The company named Anna Lisiak as its new head of claims while Herndon Stokes will serve as the new head of distribution & client relationship management for the Continental European Insurance business.
In the new positions, Lisiak and Stokes will be based in Zurich, Switzerland.
They will both report to the company’s Continental Europe Insurance president, Ralph Brand.
Stokes will have a secondary reporting line to the company’s Global Markets Insurance Distribution, Business Development and Client Management head Brendan Plessis.