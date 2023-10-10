Commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance provider Sompo International has made key senior leadership changes in Continental Europe.
The company named Anna Lisiak as its new head of claims while Herndon Stokes will serve as the new head of distribution & client relationship management for the Continental European Insurance business.
In the new positions, Lisiak and Stokes will be based in Zurich, Switzerland.
They will both report to the company’s Continental Europe Insurance president, Ralph Brand.
Stokes will have a secondary reporting line to the company’s Global Markets Insurance Distribution, Business Development and Client Management head Brendan Plessis.
Commenting on the new leadership changes, Brand said: “Anna and Herndon are the latest senior hires to Sompo International’s Continental European Insurance leadership team.
“The combination of their extensive knowledge across multiple jurisdictions and markets will be invaluable as we continue to develop our presence in the region, forging productive and sustainable partnerships with clients and brokers to help address the issues they face.”
Before joining Sompo, Lisiak held the role of specialty claims head for Generali GCC in Milan, Italy.
Before her stint at Generali, she held various roles at Allianz and Warta.
Stokes previously served as broker executive, head of distribution at AXIS Re in Zurich, Switzerland.
Prior to AXIS Re, he worked for Munich Re in client management and corporate development roles.
The latest development comes after Sompo International appointed Jérôme Gossé as the new head of cyber insurance business for Continental Europe.