BHSI expands European presence with Swiss market entry

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has bolstered its European presence with the opening of a new office in Zurich, Switzerland.

The new office will provide underwriting property, casualty, and executive & professional lines. The firm plans to roll out additional product lines in the country over the coming months.

BHSI DACH head Andreas Krause noted that establishing a new office in Zurich reflects the firm’s focus on its expanding presence and relationships throughout the DACH region.

Krause said: “It is another important step in our strategy to steadily grow our capabilities, our team, and our local presence throughout Europe.”

BHSI appointed Leander Metzger as country manager for the Swiss market.

Leander joined BHSI in June 2016 as head of Property, Engineering Lines and Risk Control. He has more than two decades of experience in the insurance space and held key management roles with a number of insurance brokers and insurers.

Commenting on the appointment, Krause added: “Leander has had great success building European relationships and we are excited to have him lead our expansion in Switzerland.”

Leander said: “We look forward to building our team in Zurich and bringing BHSI’s commitment to excellent technical underwriting and service and our ‘claims is our product’ philosophy to customers and brokers throughout Switzerland.”

Last year, BHSI rolled out a customised suite of Directors & Officers Liability and Professional Indemnity policies for customers in Ireland.

The offerings included coverage for architects, engineers & consultants, professional indemnity and project-specific professional indemnity, design and construct liability and miscellaneous professional indemnity insurance.