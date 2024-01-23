Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has appointed Jess Au as the head of general property in Asia, replacing Ophelia Szeto.
Szeto is retiring after working at the company for almost ten years.
In the new role, Au will operate out of Singapore.
Prior to joining BHSI, she served in various regional managing and underwriting positions in Singapore, latterly as the regional property facultative lead.
BHSI offers general property coverage in Asia, catering to various sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing and real estate, along with stand-alone natural catastrophe coverage.
The appointment comes as the specialty insurer continues to enhance its multinational capabilities, which includes expanding its partner network to deliver services in 178 countries.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
It has grown its dedicated team of multinational experts to 13 cities worldwide, while the company’s multinational capabilities now encompass surety bonds.
In another strategic move, BHSI named Donagh Regan as the head of casualty in Ireland in October last year.
Regan, who has been in the underwriting, claims and risk engineering space for more than 20 years, will remain based in Dublin.
BHSI offers accident and health, casualty, commercial property, healthcare professional liability, marine, surety, transactional liability, travel, and a host of other lines.
The company maintains offices across the globe.
BHSI Asia Middle East regional president Marc Breuil said: “Jess takes the reins of our general property portfolio with more than 20 years of experience in Asia.
“I look forward to working with her as we continue to build and expand BHSI’s long-term relationships in the region.
“I also want to thank Ophelia for her work and her dedication in establishing our commercial property presence in Asia and we wish her success in her next endeavours.”