Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has made several improvements to its multinational capabilities.
These include expanding its partner network and internal team of multinational experts, adding multinational products, and adopting a new technology platform to boost service.
BHSI has grown its network of partners and can now deliver its service in 178 countries.
In addition, to meet growing business needs, the firm has expanded its dedicated internal team of multinational experts to 13 cities across the globe. Multinational capabilities also now include surety bonds.
Furthermore, BHSI has adopted WorldLink, an end-to-end digital solution to manage and service multinational programme businesses. It will also improve BHSI workflow by unlocking bandwidth and allowing for scalability across the firm. The firm is actually using WorldLink to transact 95% of its multinational business.
“We continue to evolve our multinational services and capabilities to keep pace with the increasing needs of our customers,” said David Valzania, head of multinational at BHSI. “BHSI has always been agile, and we are demonstrating this again as we strategically expand to deliver best-in-class multinational programmes and service to our customers and distribution partners.”
He added: “ChainThat’s distributed ledger-centric platform supports consistency, compliance, and transparency in our multinational transactions, while delivering data clarity and protection across multinational accounts. It enables BHSI to seamlessly coordinate and collaborate across local underwriters, producing offices, and network partners, facilitating the execution of our multinational programmes.”
In October 2023, BHSI appointed Donagh Regan as head of casualty in Ireland.
Regan has more than two decades of experience in underwriting, claims and risk engineering. Upon assuming the new role, he will continue to be based in Dublin.
Regan served as senior casualty underwriter at BHSI.