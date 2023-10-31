Speciality insurer Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has appointed Donagh Regan as head of casualty in Ireland.
Regan has more than two decades of experience in underwriting, claims and risk engineering. Upon assuming the new role, he will continue to be based in Dublin.
Regan served as senior casualty underwriter at BHSI.
BHSI Ireland country manager Louise Kidd said: “Since joining BHSI in 2021, Donagh has been instrumental in building our solutions-focused casualty portfolio in Ireland.
“His deep underwriting knowledge, casualty risk expertise and excellent character make him exceptionally well suited to lead our casualty business into the future.”
In Ireland, BHSI is engaged in offering primary, products and excess liability insurance to customers in various industries.
In the Irish market, BHSI trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI).
Earlier this month, BHSI named Ana Fuertes as its head of energy and construction business in Spain.
She has nearly two decades of experience in the insurance sector.
Fuertes served in various leadership positions in the construction, energy and technical lines at international insurers in the country.
In Spain, the speciality insurer underwrites one-time projects and yearly contractor activities.
It also has the capacity to offer CAT [reinsurance property catastrophe]-only expertise for construction customers in the country.
BHSI also appointed Pascal Carrer as its new head of casualty business in Switzerland in September 2023.
Carrer has nearly three decades of experience in insurance underwriting and risk management.