Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has named Pascal Carrer as its new head of casualty business in Switzerland.

Carrer, who has nearly three decades of experience in insurance underwriting and risk management, will be based in Zurich.

Commenting on the appointment, BHSI Switzerland country manager Leander Metzger said: “I am excited to welcome Pascal to our leadership team in Switzerland.

“Together, we will continue to bring BHSI’s underwriting excellence, ‘claims is our product’ philosophy and financial strength to customers and brokers throughout the country.”

Prior to joining BHSI, Carrer served as corporate risk & insurance management head at Hoerbiger Holding.

The latest appointment is part of BHSI’s strategy to expand its Zurich team while enhancing the underwriting expertise in the Swiss market.

The company’s underwriting presently comprises property, casualty, and executive & professional lines.

In a bid to enhance its footprint in Europe, BHSI opened a new office in Zurich in July 2022 and named Leander Metzger as country manager.

Subsequently, in September last year the company expanded its European operations further by opening a new office in Brussels, Belgium.

BHSI also named Bart De Wilde as its new head of property line in Switzerland in January 2023. He is responsible for leading the growing property underwriting team.