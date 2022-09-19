Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance opens new office in Belgium

Louis du Ché is the country manager for Belgium. Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) is expanding its European operations by opening a new office in Brussels, Belgium.

The firm has also made several senior-level appointments at the new unit.

Louis du Ché, who has been with BHSI since 2019, has been appointed as the country manager for Belgium.

Louis joined the insurer as France’s head of property and will hold that position as well.

BHSI has appointed Frederic de Blieck as the head of executive and professional lines in the country.

Blieck, who brings more than two decades of experience, most recently served as the head of financial lines, Belgium and Luxembourg, at a global peer.

Bram Boets will be heading the property lines. He brings over a decade of experience in both the underwriting and brokerage sides of the business.

Before joining BHSI, he was working as a senior manager of property at a global brokerage company in Brussels.

David Bogaert, who brings over two decades of experience, will serve as the head of the customer & broker engagement in Belgium.

The casualty division in Belgium will be headed by Koen Dupont. Dupont joins BHSI with experience at brokerages and insurers.

BHSI head of France & Belgium François-Xavier d’Huart said: “With the opening of our newest office in Belgium, we continue to enhance our ability to serve customers and brokers throughout Europe and deliver BHSI’s certainty and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy.

“Already we have assembled a highly experienced leadership team in Belgium, headed by Louis as Country Manager. This excellent team will spearhead our efforts to further build our team, our broad range of products, and our customer and broker relationships in this key market.”