AXA XL, the P&C and specialty risk division of French insurance major AXA, has appointed Anne Marie Elder as global chief underwriting officer (CUO), specialty.
Elder will assume the new role on 1 April 2024.
Her responsibilities include setting the strategic direction and supporting business development for AXA XL’s collective marine, aerospace and specialty niche portfolios.
The newly created role of global CUO of the specialty division falls under the umbrella of AXA XL’s global chief underwriting office (GCUO).
The GCUO is key in working alongside regional underwriting teams to promote profitable growth and provide guidance on underwriting discipline, pricing, risk aggregation and global product strategy.
Elder, who has been with AXA XL since 2011, currently serves as the global CUO for marine.
She has led the global marine team since 2019 and has a history of roles at the Hartford, Allianz and CNA Insurance.
Elder is also a member of the board and executive committees for several marine insurance organisations and is an alumna of the United States Merchant Marine Academy, with a background in the United States Naval Reserve.
She will operate out of Hartford, Connecticut, and report to AXA XL global CUO Libby Benet.
Commenting on Elder’s appointment, Benet said: “Under Anne Marie’s leadership, this new structure will allow us to leverage the synergies between these portfolios, driving better alignment amongst those product lines and strengthening the size of our Specialty business.
“Anne Marie brings a wealth of market knowledge, insight and technical expertise gained from over 30 years in the insurance industry. Her underwriting management skills and strong leadership will be invaluable in helping us achieve our global growth ambitions and further enhance our offering to clients in the specialty market.”
In December 2023, the company, in partnership with Oversea Insurance Agency, launched a specialised marine general liability insurance coverage for marine artisans in the US.
Additionally, in November 2023, AXA XL appointed Adias Gerbaud as CUO for Asia-Pacific (APAC) & Europe, and for XL Insurance Company SE (XLICSE).