AXA XL Insurance has named Adias Gerbaud as chief underwriting officer (CUO) for Asia–Pacific (APAC) & Europe and XL Insurance Company SE (XLICSE).
In the new role, Gerbaud will develop core underwriting strategies and optimise product offerings.
He will also be responsible for driving the company’s profitability in Europe, Asia and Australia.
AXA XL APAC & Europe CEO Xavier Veyry said: “I am delighted that Adias is taking on the role of chief underwriting officer for APAC & Europe. As a senior insurance leader who spent most of her 16-year tenure at AXA XL in underwriting, she is ideally positioned to lead our business unit’s underwriting community at a time when we are looking to grow.”
Gerbaud will succeed Etienne Champion, who will now assume the role of AXA Group P&C Commercial Lines Group chief underwriting officer.
Gerbaud, who joined AXA XL in 2007, most recently served as COO for APAC & Europe and XLICSE.
Prior to that, Gerbaud served as an environmental liability underwriter for 12 years in a number of senior, regional and international roles.
Recently, AXA XL announced the launch of a new tool, known as Water Impact and Sustainability Evaluation (WISE), to assess and manage risk from water.
The remote, configurable tool is designed to aid risk managers in recognising, assessing and mitigating water-related hazards.
It can assess risks across three major components – reputational, regulatory and physical – while factoring in process effectiveness and company continuity.