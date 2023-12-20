AXA XL, in collaboration with Oversea Insurance Agency, has launched specialised marine general liability insurance coverage tailored for marine artisans in the US.
The new product aims to provide comprehensive protection for marine artisans who are contractors engaged in boat construction, maintenance and repair.
Marine artisans, including those specialising in fibreglass repair, marine carpentry, hull cleaning and electronics installation, can also benefit from the product.
AXA XL said its marine insurance offerings are extensive, covering Inland Marine, Ocean Cargo, Blue and Brown Water Hull, Protection & Indemnity, as well as Excess and Primary Marine Liabilities.
The Marine General Liability solution offers general liability coverage that is not confined by scheduled premises or operations descriptions, and a $10,000 limit for medical expenses.
It includes blanket additional insured with waiver of subrogation and primary non-contributory wording.
The product also features a fillable certificate of insurance, which allows proof of coverage to be accessed from a smartphone within seconds.
Additionally, the offering provides coverage for completed operations for work performed from watercraft, in addition to offering contractual liability protection for bodily injury and property damage.
AXA XL marine liabilities product director Allison Jolls said: “Marine artisans are the backbone of the ship repair industry.
“We are working with Oversea to deliver an easy, tailored and comprehensive insurance product that marine artisans can access entirely online. We want our customers to do what they do best without worrying about insurance and without getting held up by paperwork.”