AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services to large and mid-sized companies. Credit: John9474/commons.wikimedia.org.

AXA‘s property and casualty (P&C) and speciality risk division AXA XL has named Vito Raimondi as the head of the company’s US Central Zone operations.

Following his appointment, Raimondi will be reporting to AXA XL’s US country manager Matt O’Malley.

To be based in Chicago, Raimondi will look after the overall performance of the company’s insurance operations in the region.

O’Malley said: “Vito is well-regarded throughout AXA XL and for more than a decade, he’s been laser-focused on helping our insurance and distribution operations optimise data, analytics, and other resources to help us successfully grow and improve the business operations; the products and services; and the client experience we deliver to our broker and insured partners.”

Raimondi first joined AXA XL in 2013 as the company’s excess casualty business chief operating officer.

He is currently working as AXA XL client and distribution management’s chief operating officer and is responsible for driving underwriting growth and superior service for broker and insured clients.

AXA XL’s US Central Zone focuses on providing a wide range of products and services, including P&C, risk management solutions, professional coverage, claims expertise, cyber and speciality insurance coverages.

Various agents, brokers and insured partners across several states support this zone’s operations.

In a separate development, AXA XL has also appointed Lee Hayzelden as the head of its Upstream Energy, UK & Lloyd’s.

With effect from 17 August, Hayzelden is the new lead of the Upstream Energy team and will cover offshore oil and gas, as well as offshore renewable wind risks.

Hayzelden will be based in London and work on the development and expansion of AXA XL’s energy transition proposition.