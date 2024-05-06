AXA XL, a unit of French insurer AXA, has appointed Matthew V O’Malley as its new chief client & distribution officer for the Americas.
O’Malley, who has over two decades of experience in the insurance industry, will report directly to Lucy Pilko, the CEO for the Americas region, and Manuel Meier, AXA XL’s global chief client officer.
His background includes a variety of underwriting and management roles.
Previously, O’Malley held the position of US country manager at AXA XL, where he expanded his oversight of the company’s business activities within the US insurance market.
His prior responsibilities also included leading the North America Environmental insurance business for eight years and managing the E&S casualty business underwriting.
In his new role, O’Malley will lead the US zonal teams, as well as oversee distribution, client engagement, broker engagement, and marketing activities in Americas.
His focus will be on fostering long-term partnerships across AXA XL’s product lines, enhancing the client experience, and improving engagement strategies.
Pilko said: “Our growth plans revolve around helping our clients grow and succeed. To do so, we are structuring ourselves to take a more client-centric approach than ever before, and Matt’s new role will play an integral part in this approach.
“With his collaborative leadership style, focus on data and analytics, and steadfast commitment to clients, Matt is well prepared for his new responsibilities including liaising with our clients to assure we’re delivering the right solutions and substantially more value beyond the insurance we provide.”
The appointment comes on the heels of AXA XL’s launch of the Active Assailant Ecosystem Preferred Partners Network.
This initiative is designed to bolster risk management and provide a more effective response to active assailant threats.