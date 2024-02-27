AXA XL is the property and casualty (P&C) and specialty risk solutions unit of French insurance giant AXA. Credit: ricochet64/Shutterstock.

AXA XL has announced the expansion of its general liability coverage for mid-size businesses in the US.

The new XL Plus endorsement offers more than 24 additional protections, broadening the scope of coverage for mid-market clients.

With this move, AXA XL seeks to enhance its offerings in the mid-market segment.

The XL Plus endorsement is designed to address a wider range of risks not typically included in base policies.

It extends coverage for damages to premises rented by mid-size businesses and includes automatic additional insured status under certain contractual conditions.

The endorsement also provides blanket additional insured agreements for various roles such as managers or lessors of premises and vendors, as well as extending bodily injury coverage to include mental anguish.

AXA XL’s mid-market team is focused on expanding the company’s footprint in the targeted mid-market sector in the US.

It is currently responsible for underwriting business related to private equity and general industry and is in the process of forming a dedicated team to cater to the insurance needs of mid-size construction businesses.

AXA XL head of US mid-market product & analytics Chris Fallon said: “Unexpected events – an on-site injury, a contract dispute, a costly lawsuit – impact businesses of all sizes. That is why we are continuously reviewing our coverage to ensure it adequately addresses the constantly evolving risks our mid-size clients are facing.

“By including a broadening endorsement, our mid-size clients can enjoy a more comprehensive insurance package, reducing potential gaps in coverage and enhancing their financial protection against a wider range of risks.”

AXA XL is the P&C and specialty risk solutions unit of French insurance giant AXA.

The company has also been actively enhancing its leadership team, with the recent appointment of Anne Marie Elder as global chief underwriting officer for specialty, a role she will take up on 1 April 2024.

In December 2023, AXA XL collaborated with Oversea Insurance Agency to launch a specialised marine general liability insurance product for marine artisans in the US.

This coverage is tailored to support contractors involved in boat construction, maintenance and repair, providing them with comprehensive protection.