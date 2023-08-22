In the new role, Glen Hopkinson will lead AXA XL’s insurance operations in Canada. Credit: AXA XL / PR Newswire.

AXA‘s property and casualty (P&C) and speciality risk unit AXA XL has named Glen Hopkinson as its new country manager for the Canada region, effective immediately.

In the new role, Hopkinson will lead the insurance operations of the company in the country, following his stint as the interim leader in the past months.

He will be based in Toronto and will manage AXA XL’s regional offices in Calgary, Montreal, and Vancouver.

To guarantee strategic placement and excellent service to customers locally and across the globe, Hopkinson will work in tandem with the executive leadership of the Americas team.

Hopkinson joined AXA XL over a decade ago and served in various leadership positions, including claims head for Canada, as well as director of the transformation programme and casualty claims head for the Americas.

AXA XL Americas CEO Joe Tocco said: “Glen’s extensive insurance expertise, paired with his commitment to providing the highest service to our clients, and his reputation as a thoughtful team manager, make him the ideal candidate to lead the implementation of our growth strategy in the Canadian market.”

Commenting on the new role, Hopkinson said: “I am truly excited about the chance to lead our exceptionally skilled team of underwriters and claims experts in effectively meeting the risk needs of our broker and client community.

“As I take on this new role, I eagerly anticipate engaging with our brokers and partners to further strengthen our business partnerships throughout Canada.”

The latest development comes after AXA XL appointed Vito Raimondi as the head of US Central Zone operations.

Raimondi reports to the company’s US country manager Matt O’Malley.