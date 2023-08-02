Smera Ashraf, head of global wealth – UK, Aviva Investors

Ashraf will be based in London and report to Charlie Jewkes, head of global wealth at Aviva Investors.

In this new role, Ashraf will be responsible for driving growth across Aviva Investors’ UK wealth business, working across all channels. These include UK intermediaries, discretionary wealth, and global financial institutions.

Ashraf has a strong background in business strategy and management within both wealth and asset management.

In addition, she joins Aviva Investors from HSBC Asset Management, where held the role of global commercial sustainability manager. Prior to this, she led the UK retail distribution teams for three years.

Jewkes said: “The UK wealth channel is of key importance to our business and Smera brings a deep understanding of the channel and servicing UK and Global Clients. As more and more clients look to ensure ESG is embedded in their portfolios, her experience in this area will also be particularly valuable.”

In other news, Aviva is set to extend its household lead after purchasing Barclays’ home insurance book last month, which includes all 350,000 of the bank’s household insurance customers. The deal will be finalised in August 2023; Barclays customers will automatically be able to manage their policies on the MyAviva app or website.

GlobalData’s 2022 UK Insurance Consumer Survey found that Aviva was the leading household insurer in the UK with a share of 11.2% across all forms of household insurance. It was closely followed by Admiral with 10.9%, with a significant drop to LV= in third place (5.1%). Barclays held a share of 2.4% in 2022, making it the 14th largest player in the UK. This share will now be moving to Aviva. With Aviva already underwriting these policies for Barclays, the move should not place too much extra strain on the insurer.