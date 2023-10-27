Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

As a result, Aviva will insure the defined benefit liabilities for around 360 members across both Red Cross schemes, removing the investment and longevity risk of these members. They will see no change in their benefit entitlement as a result of the transaction.

In addition, the deal expands Aviva and its existing relationship with the British Red Cross to collaborate on building safer and stronger communities.

The deal was advised by Barnett Waddingham and Womble Bond Dickinson provided legal advice.

Jamie Cole, head of bulk purchase annuity origination at Aviva, said: “We are delighted that the Trustees of the schemes chose Aviva to secure member benefits. Aviva and the British Red Cross have a long heritage, and we have supported the important work they do in building more resilient communities since 2016. We look forward to our relationship continuing as we welcome the scheme members following the buy-out.”

Keith Jecks, chair of trustees for the British Red Cross pension funds, commented: “It gives me great satisfaction that we have now achieved the Trustees’ long-term goal of securing the benefits of our members through Aviva. We are grateful for the support provided to us by Barnett Waddingham over many years, including as lead adviser for the transaction, and for the constructive engagement of the British Red Cross throughout the process.”

Steve Hitchiner, partner at Barnett Waddingham, added: “We are delighted to be able to help the Trustees of both schemes secure members’ benefits with Aviva, having advised on their successful de-risking journeys over a number of years. The close collaboration between the Trustees and Society has enabled the schemes to achieve an excellent outcome with Aviva in a busy market.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Clive MacTavish, British Red Cross chief finance officer, continued: “Aviva has been a valued supporter of the British Red Cross since 2016. Through their generous contributions of time, skills and funding, we’ve supported communities in the UK and around the world to be better prepared and able to respond to crises. As well as helping us be there for people when disaster strikes. We’re delighted to be working with them again to secure the benefits of both schemes for pension members and, thanks to this collaboration between Aviva and our Pension Trustees, our members can now feel even more secure about their pensions.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up