Management and professional liability will offer products that are designed to address the needs of small to mid-sized companies. Credit: Vitalii Vodolazskyi/Shutterstock.com.

US-based excess and surplus lines insurance company Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company has rolled out a new management and professional liability business.

The new offering includes various products designed specifically to address the requirements of small to mid-sized companies.

The company has introduced management and professional liability offerings as part of its broader evolution efforts to cover the middle market.

Ategrity said that the launch of its new business is being led by Doug Karpp, who has joined the company as the deputy chief underwriting officer.

Karpp said: “I am excited to be joining this nimble, trailblazing, and customer-focused organisation, where we have the opportunity to offer groundbreaking products and services that will make Ategrity highly competitive in the middle market space.”

Prior to Ategrity, Karpp was working with specialist insurance company Hiscox as the senior vice president.

Karpp’s role at Hiscox involved managing the speciality risks unit, including management liability, crime and cyber products.

Ategrity chief underwriting officer Chris Schenk said: “Doug’s two decades of underwriting experience, coupled with his intellectual rigour and commercial acumen, make him an exceptional leader for this significant step forward into middle market lines.

“Throughout our organisation, we are pushing the boundaries of our thinking and harnessing technology to advance excellence across every facet of our offerings.

“This new business investment demonstrates how we are bringing this approach to the middle market, where we are committed to being a leader.”

Last year, Ategrity launched its middle-market casualty and property businesses while building leadership teams and adding new products that were in alignment with the complexities and scale of middle-market operations.

Ategrity also received a $75m investment from Zimmer Financial Services Group in September 2022 to facilitate middle market expansion plans.