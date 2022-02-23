Aston Lark Ireland to buy Marine & General Insurances

Aston Lark Ireland has signed a deal to acquire Marine & General Insurances DAC for an undisclosed sum.

Dublin-based Marine & General Insurances provides tailored solutions to individuals and businesses.

Its products portfolio includes a range of general insurance, financial services, life and pension product offerings.

Aston Lark Ireland CEO Robert Kennedy said: “Marine & General Insurances DAC has built up an enviable reputation over the years as a broker providing exemplary service and striving to put their clients’ interests at the heart of everything they do.

“From early on in the discussions with the Marine & General team, it was clear that there is an excellent cultural fit between our businesses, and I’m delighted to welcome them into the Aston Lark family.”

This is the eighth acquisition made by Aston Lark Ireland, which seeks to become the country’s leading independent insurance broker.

The Marine & General Insurances deal is yet to receive regulatory approval.

Marine & General Insurances director Gavin Kennedy added: “With the ever-changing insurance market in recent years, it became very apparent if I wanted to secure the future for our clients and staff, the opportunity to join Aston Lark could not be missed.

“This will afford us access to markets and expertise we never previously had in our arsenal, giving us an opportunity for future expansion and opportunities for staff and clients alike.”

Aston Lark Ireland’s other acquisitions include North County Brokers, O’Loughlin Insurance Group, McMahon Galvin Limited, Brady Burns & Associates, Principal Insurance Ireland, Abbey Murphy Insurance and Brassington Insurance.