Terms of the Arthur J Gallagher deal for Keaney were not disclosed.
Keaney is a commercial insurance broker that supports businesses across the country with insurance and risk management solutions.
Furthermore, Terry Keaney and his team will remain in their current location under the leadership of Ronan Foley, head of Gallagher’s insurance broker operations in Ireland.
“Keaney’s strong client service and market expertise are an excellent strategic fit as we continue to expand our capabilities in Ireland,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., chairman, president and CEO. “I am very pleased to welcome Terry and his associates to our growing, global team.”
This month, Gallagher named Ben Redmond as head of private clients for Ireland.
The move is part of the company’s plan to expand its client base and product offering in the high net worth (HNW) space in the country.
Redmond has more than ten years of experience in broking in the Irish insurance sector.
In addition, Cadence Bank has agreed to divest its insurance operations, Cadence Insurance, to Arthur J Gallagher in a cash deal worth $904m.
Cadence Insurance provides a full suite of commercial property/casualty, employee benefits and personal lines products to clients.
Upon completion of the transaction, the Cadence Insurance team led by Markham McKnight and Chris Boone will operate under the direction of Gallagher Mid-South retail property/casualty brokerage operations head Bumpy Triche and Gallagher South-Central region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations head Robby White.