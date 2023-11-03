Insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting company Gallagher has named Ben Redmond as head of private clients for Ireland.
The move is part of the company’s plan to expand its client base and product offering in the high net worth (HNW) space in the country.
Redmond has more than ten years of experience in broking in the Irish insurance sector.
Most recently, Redmond served as a private client manager at Castleacre Insurance.
Prior to that, he served as business development manager at Frank Glennon Insurance Brokers. In this role, Redmond launched and led the private client team.
Redmond said: “It is great to join the team at Gallagher in Ireland and I look forward to building on the company’s existing presence and success in the private client marketplace.
“There is a great opportunity to develop Gallagher’s current private client offering by delivering tailored products that take into account the individual circumstances of clients and protect their often unique assets.”
In Ireland, Gallagher offers private clients insurance services and products. These include home and contents insurance, jewellery collections, fine art collections, and classic and high-value car insurance.
In his new role, Redmond will be responsible for expanding the team, which manages these clients.
Redmond, who will be based in the Dublin office, will also be responsible for the development of new products and personalised services.
Gallagher Ireland CEO Ronan Foley said: “Private clients expect a personalised service from a specialised team that understands their needs and can provide the appropriate insurance solutions.
“Ben’s appointment is good news for our existing and future clients and marks a strategic investment in our private client expertise, an area where we see strong growth opportunities.”