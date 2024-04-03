Credit: VideoFlow / Shutterstock.com.

Ardonagh Advisory has completed its acquisition of Westfield Brokers following its announcement in December 2023.

Westfield is an independent commercial broker based in West Sussex, UK, and it offers a range of general insurance products including fleet, liability and contractors.

It was founded in 2009 by managing director Peter Cowan, who used his insurance industry experience to build a firm that focused on client service and excellence.

Furthermore, Cowan will continue to lead the business, which will join the Ardonagh Advisory platform, bolstering its presence in the region.

Richard Tuplin, CEO Ardonagh Advisory Insurance Broking, said: “Westfield Insurance is a dynamic and customer focused company, which is driven by an ethos of honesty and integrity.

“As culturally aligned businesses, we know that Westfield Insurance will benefit from the many resources and opportunities available within Ardonagh Advisory, helping them to deliver even more for customers.

“It’s great to be able to welcome Peter and the team to Advisory and I look forward to achieving great things together.”

Cowan added: “When looking for a new home for Westfield Insurance, it was hugely important that we found a business that would support us to serve our clients in the best way possible.

“Ardonagh Advisory has so much to offer by way of operational support, which means we will be able to honour our client centric approach.

“I’m very pleased to be starting the next exciting chapter in the development of our business with Ardonagh Advisory.”

Earlier in 2024, the Ardonagh Group announced that it had agreed to acquire Mediass, an independent Italian insurance broker.

Based in Pescara, Mediass serves more than 120,000 customers, providing insurance broker services to public enterprises, SMEs, large corporates and retail clients.

The deal for Mediass gives Ardonagh a larger presence in Europe and is its first big purchase in Italy since the arrival of Ardonagh Italia CEO, Carlo Faina.