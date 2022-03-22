Amwins SRU forays into transportation sector with Obsidian partnership

The exclusive primary auto product will help focus on over-the-road trucking. Credit: Ulrike Leone from Pixabay.

Amwins Special Risk Underwriters (SRU) has entered into a new partnership with insurance holding firm Obsidian to expand into the transportation sector.

The new programme with Obsidian will allow Amwins transportation brokers to access hard-to-come-by transportation capacity through its broad product portfolio.

Amwins chief underwriting officer Mark Bernacki said: “As a leader in the transportation industry with more than $1.2 billion in annual premium placements, this programme will provide Amwins brokers with an additional tool, delivering solutions and benefitting clients in an increasingly competitive commercial auto market.”

With a focus on underserved mid-fleet trucking accounts, the programme will mark Amwins SRU’s expansion beyond the property and management liability products.

Since 2008, SRU has been offering exclusive underwriting programmes for the brokers of Amwins.

Obsidian CEO William Jewett said: “Amwins has developed a very impressive underwriting platform which we believe will differentiate them in the marketplace.

“With Amwins’ unparalleled underwriting expertise and extensive distribution capabilities, we look forward to delivering exclusive capacity to specialty transportation brokers.”

In November last year, Amwins SRU rolled out an executive directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance offering.

In 2008, Amwins SRU was established as an exclusive managing general agent (MGA) for Amwins. It offers exclusive products only via Amwins brokers.