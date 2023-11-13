American National has launched the iPipeline solution within its end-to-end ecosystem to streamline distribution and further improve the ease for insurance agents and brokerage general agencies (BGAs).
This, in turn, supports multiple product lines, and iGO has been adopted by dozens of insurance carriers, hundreds of distributors and tens of thousands of agents.
iPipeline’s iGO will aid American National to bolster its long-term plan for continued growth and expansion within the BGAs market as it aims to build one of the biggest insurance firms in the US.
Features include:
- Completing online applications, including signature;
- Most current applications and forms used;
- Simplification;
- Reduction of cycle times, and
- An overall speeding up of the process.
“For more than a century, American National has developed an outstanding reputation for helping millions of Americans to secure the financial futures of their families. We are honored to partner with them to create an easy, efficient, and end-to-end digital experience for their agents, BGAs, and customers,” said Bill Hunter, senior vice president of sales for iPipeline. “iPipeline has a proven track record of empowering life insurance organisations to grow and thrive. Through this partnership, we can help American National bring peace of mind to even more people in the communities they serve.”
“At American National, we are dedicated to serving our distributors and BGAs,” added Traie Franklin, vice president of marketing operations at American National. “Through the collaboration with iPipeline, we believe we can further streamline our business processes and create a much better experience for them.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
In October 2023, iPipeline announced that LIBRA Insurance Partners successfully implemented its Agency Integrator product.